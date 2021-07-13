Police say a Philadelphia teen was kidnapped and tortured before being found bloodied a mile from his home.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and tortured overnight from his Northeast Philadelphia home. After police surrounded another property, three people suspected of the crime were apprehended.

The teen’s parents alerted police after their son went missing from their Lawndale neighborhood home at 11.30 p.m. Sunday, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The parents claimed they heard a loud noise coming from their basement. According to WCAU, when they went downstairs to check on the adolescent, he was no longer there. The police were dispatched to the location.

Officers discovered a bullet hole at the basement entryway and three bullets outside. According to KYW, police were able to locate the boy using his phone at a home on Trotter Street in adjacent Oxford Circle, about a mile from where he went missing.

At some point, the child was able to call 911 and explain that he was trapped and being held at gunpoint. According to sources, the call was then disconnected.

According to Small, police and a SWAT squad surrounded the residence where the teenager was being kept early Monday and spoke with the kidnappers. As they exited the house after 3 a.m., a male and two females were apprehended.

The 17-year-old, who had also emerged from the residence, had suffered major facial, foot, and brain injuries. According to authorities, the youngster went in and out of consciousness before being brought to the hospital, where he was treated in a stable condition.

According to WCAU, Small added, “It was a good work done by police and detectives to track this phone and find the suspected abductors.”

“Our top priority was to get him [the kid]medical help because he was plainly bleeding badly from his face and head,” Small said, adding, “I saw his face, and it was really swollen.” According to the officer, the adolescent also had wounds, contusions, and significant lumps on his face.

The teen was able to identify his kidnappers, according to investigators. The teen may know one or all of the perpetrators, who could face kidnapping and assault charges, according to police. The crime’s motive was not revealed by the police.