Police say a naked Florida driver exposed himself and masturbated seven times in front of toll collectors.

According to police documents, a 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of several toll collectors working on an expressway in Osceola County, Florida.

According to The Smoking Gun, Mark Fillyaw was charged in connection with his alleged week-long exposure spree at three different toll plazas in Osceola County from late August to early September.

On the mornings of Aug. 29, Sept. 1, and Sept. 5, Fillyaw allegedly exposed himself seven times while passing through the plazas’ cash lanes.

Fillyaw was accused of “showing his privates” and “exposing his intimate parts” by the victims in each incident, according to authorities. Fillyaw was also accused of “having no clothes on” and “touching his penis masturbating.”

Fillyaw was found after the collectors identified him “through a photo comparison and his identity matched exactly,” according to police.

Fillyaw was arrested at his home in Saint Cloud, Florida, and charged with six counts of felony sexual organ exposure and one count of misdemeanor exposure.

Despite court records indicating that a judge issued a commitment order against Fillyaw on Sunday, he is reportedly no longer in custody.

A similar incident happened in early August when a 38-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she flashed her breasts and masturbated while visiting her jailed boyfriend in prison.

Danielle Ferrero was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with exposure of sexual organs after she was captured on video exposing her breasts and being naked within a public space.

Ferrero had traveled to Charlotte County Jail on Aug. 8 for an hour-long virtual visit with 25-year-old inmate Cody Thomas.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 4:27 p.m. that day, the couple met via an internet feed, where Ferrero “frequently talked in a lewd manner speaking of sex, sexual organs, and sexual activities,” according to investigators.

Ferrero also “frequently flaunted and rubbed her breasts, covered, showing the revealing outfit that she was wearing [and]calling her outfit naughty,” according to police records.

Ferrero, at one point, “mentioned how she repositioned herself and almost had an orgasm,” to which Thomas “asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm,” investigators said.

Staff were forced to cancel the visit after Ferrero exposed her bare breasts to Thomas near the end of the virtual session.