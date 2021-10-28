Police say a mother choked her baby daughter to death because she was crying all the time.

According to police, a mother choked her baby daughter to death because she was constantly sobbing.

Investigators believe a Kansas mother choked to death her one-year-old daughter because she was crying.

Neriah Dilley, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse of her daughter My’onna Townley after the newborn was discovered by authorities on October 9.

According to an affidavit obtained by KAKE, officers arrived at the Wichita residence at Lincoln and Woodlawn just after 3 p.m. and discovered Dilley attempting to revive her infant.

Dilley told an officer she put Townley down for a nap and then went to sleep in a nearby bed, according to the publication.

Townley’s gasp for air later jolted her awake, she said, and she began CPR while dialing 911.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KAKE, Townley was found with bruises and marks.

“The rescuers discovered multiple bruises on Myonna [sic], as well as what seemed to be ligature marks on her neck,” according to the report.

The bruises, according to Dilley, were caused by previous occurrences, and that her 3-year-old child had struck Townley with a toy and pushed her out of a chair when the marks were discovered.

Dilley did not contact or seek medical help for her daughter’s injuries, according to the publication.

Townley was brought to Wesley Medical Center, but died the same day at 5:05 p.m.

According to KAKE, a CT scan revealed widespread brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.

A broken jaw and a possible subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the surface of the brain, were also identified.

According to an autopsy, Townley suffered from severe force injuries, subdural hemorrhages, and contusions, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Dilley later told authorities that he was “overwhelmed by Myonna [sic]weeping all the time.”

Dilley acknowledged to wrapping her hands around Townley’s throat and then demonstrated how she did it, according to an affidavit obtained by KAKE.

She is also accused of covering Townley’s mouth with her hand on one occasion.

“Neriah assumed Myonna [sic]was fine following the incident,” the record noted, “but she began having breathing problems after twenty minutes.”

“Neriah then dialed 911.” Neriah expressed regret and declared that if she could, she would restore everything. ” Dilley will be here soon. The following is a condensed version of the data.