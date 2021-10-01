Police say a Michigan nurse stole COVID-19 vaccine cards and sold them for $150 on Facebook.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old licensed nurse in Detroit, Michigan, was detained this week for allegedly taking genuine COVID-19 immunization cards and selling them on social media.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin of the Eastern District of Michigan announced Bethann Kierczak’s arrest in a news release on the day of Kierczak’s arrest. Kierczak, of Southgate, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling stolen COVID-19 vaccination cards for around $150 to $200 each on Facebook Messenger from as early as May until her arrest.

According to a complaint, the nurse reportedly stole or embezzled genuine COVID-19 vaccination cards from a VA hospital, along with the vaccine lot numbers needed to make the cards appear real, and then sold them to persons in the metro Detroit area.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Rapheal Jarrell Smiley, 32, of Detroit, was detained on Wednesday for allegedly “conducting an ongoing plan to import, sell, or otherwise distribute fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards.”

According to the second allegation, Smiley allegedly ordered immunization cards from two Chinese shippers and promoted them for sale on his Facebook and Instagram profiles. Law enforcement had previously identified both shippers as importers of counterfeit COVID-19 immunization record cards.

“These arrests demonstrate our profound dedication to safeguarding our community’s health and stopping this hazardous scam from impacting our most vulnerable citizens,” Mohsin said.

“Whether or whether a person chooses to get vaccinated, we strongly advise everyone to avoid using schemes like these to dodge vaccination requirements. It is illegal to import these cards. It is illegal to sell these cards. We will continue to investigate and prosecute these crimes as necessary,” she continued.

Kierczak was accused of stealing government property and embezzling money from a healthcare benefit program. Smiley, on the other hand, was charged with stealing department or agency seals, falsifying identification documents, and dealing in counterfeit goods.

On Wednesday, the two appeared in federal court to face the allegations.

Theft of government property is a serious felony, especially when it involves documents used to record patient health information, according to Lamont Pugh III, special agent in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General – Chicago Region.

"These counterfeit vaccine cards weaken our faith in COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Americans are eager to return to a regular way of life," stated Vance R. Callender, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations field.