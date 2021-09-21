Police say a man was repeatedly stabbed by a stranger at a Chicago McDonald’s.

According to local accounts, a man was stabbed many times at a McDonald’s in Chicago on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old guy said police he was approached by an unknown individual while at the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s in the 600 block of North Clark Street in Chicago’s River North area.

According to Fox32 Chicago, the guy approached him and began ranting before bringing out an object and commencing his attack.

According to the publication, the guy was stabbed several times in the arm, hip, and chest by an unknown attacker.

The victim dashed to the first block of East Wacker Drive and asked for assistance. According to the site citing police, he was subsequently transferred to Northwestern Hospital with many lacerations but was reported in fair condition.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the attack. Three investigators from the Chicago Area are looking into the matter.

The announcement comes only hours after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown spoke to the media about the weekend violence in the city.

Brown informed reporters that Chicago Police Department officers had collected 9,000 unlawfully possessed firearms and made over 4,000 arrests for illegal gun possession so far this year.

Brown stated, “Those numbers are on pace for a historic high number of guns seized.” The superintendent also discussed gangs’ involvement in generating violence in the city.

On Thursday, September 16, a guy was stabbed in the same neighborhood in a hotel on the Near North Side following an argument.

Authorities said the man, 29, was repeatedly stabbed by another man in the 600 block of North Wells Street around 3:40 p.m.

According to authorities, he was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A person has since been arrested in that case, and charges are pending.

A 24-year-old lady was stabbed on the side of her neck earlier this month while working at the Chase bank in River North at 11 a.m. on September 1.

According to Chicago police, the victim, Jessica Vilaythong, died “after having a brief conversation” with her assailant inside the bank.

According to the Chicago Sun, Jawaun Westbrooks, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in what authorities think was a random attack. This is a condensed version of the information.