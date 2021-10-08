Police say a man stabbed his neighbor to death after an argument over him stepping on her dog.

Following an argument with her suspected killer about her dog, a woman was discovered stabbed to death in Jackson County, Indiana.

WAVE 3 reports that Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, on Sept. 26 after the victim yelled at him for treading on her dog at the Jamestown Apartments in Seymour.

According to a story by local newspaper The Republic, police got a 911 call that day from a lady who discovered Luedeman laying wounded in the corridor of an apartment complex. According to a probable cause statement produced by Detective Michael Henley, responding officers attempted to provide first aid to the elderly woman but were unable to rescue her.

According to the affidavit filed in Jackson Circuit Court, Luedeman had been stabbed seven times. She died as a consequence of many stab wounds, according to an autopsy performed the same day at Schneck Medical Center.

Around the time Luedeman was discovered bleeding to death, police detained Baldwin on Oak Street and Jackson Park Drive. According to authorities, witnesses spotted Baldwin covered in blood and asking for assistance, alleging he had stabbed someone.

According to an arrest affidavit for Baldwin, he told an officer he “blacked out” when the victim began yelling at him after he walked on her dog. The suspect also admitted to authorities that he had no recollection of stabbing or cutting Luedeman, who resided in the same building as him.

Patrick Luedeman, the victim’s son, told WAVE, “He should’ve never been there.” “You claim you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time on occasion. She was at her residence. He was there at the wrong time, but he shouldn’t have been there at all.” Baldwin was arrested for murder and put into the Jackson County Jail. According to investigators, he said he had “brain difficulties” from a previous event in which he killed his stepfather with a pickax.

“My mother has phoned the police several times about this individual,” the victim’s son claimed. “Someone has to be murdered before someone says, “We’re going to pursue this.” You can’t bring her back now; it’s too late. This lady begged for assistance.” Baldwin has not been arrested in recent years in Jackson, Jennings, or Batholomew counties, and has not done time with the Indiana Department of Corrections, according to data.

According to her son, the victim’s dog has been adopted by another family.

To assist the, a fundraising was started. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.