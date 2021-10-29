Police say a man spat and hurled racial slurs at an employee who told him to fix his mask in the store.

After a liquor store employee requested him to fix his face mask, police in Connecticut arrested a man who allegedly spat at him and used racist slurs.

Daniel Henderson, a resident of Southington, Connecticut, was detained on Wednesday. According to the Hartford Courant, he was charged with felony second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and misdemeanor second-degree breach of peace.

The alleged incident happened on April 9 at Lefty’s Package Store in Southington. According to the Courant, Henderson was not wearing his mask properly when he entered the liquor store and became enraged when the staff ordered him to repair it.

Henderson “then spit on the victim, hurled racist slurs at him, and threatened to damage the property before fleeing,” according to police, citing eyewitness testimony.

Henderson said he cursed but didn’t use a racist slur during the altercation in an interview with the Courant. The employee allegedly told him, “‘If I have to wear a mask, you do,'” urged him to leave the store, and threw his credit card at him. He also told the newspaper that while he was getting into his car, the man followed him and pushed him, causing him to tumble to the ground.

Henderson was arrested Wednesday in Meriden, Connecticut, on a warrant issued by police in Southington following the incident.

The Southington Police Department was contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information regarding the case, but no response was received before publishing on Friday afternoon.

The arrest in Connecticut is the latest in a string of cases in which police have charged people with felonies after they refused to comply with COVID-19 health precautions in public.

A guy attacked a security guard at an Apple Store in New York City last month, authorities said, “after an argument over wearing a mask inside the store.”

On October 1, police in Wisconsin arrested a guy for reportedly refusing to wear a mask inside a restaurant and punching a manager in the face.

In September, five Texas visitors allegedly assaulted a restaurant hostess who questioned the legitimacy of their COVID-19 immunization cards in New York City.

