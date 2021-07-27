Police say a man sexually abused his own children before allowing a friend to assault his daughter.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing both his daughter and son. He also allegedly allowed one of his friends to sexually assault the girl, according to police.

According to The New Indian Express, the horrific occurrence occurred in the Indian state of Telangana and was brought to light last week after the accused’s 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son told a counselor about it.

Both males, whose identities have not been revealed, have been charged with child abuse and rape under the country’s child protection statute. The accused’s companion has gone missing.

The abuses, according to officers, occurred before to 2018. After their marriage in 2003, the accused, a software professional and the son of a local politician, was residing in the United States with his wife. In 2018, they relocated to the city of Hyderabad. Live 2018, the couple divorced, and the kids moved in with their mother.

The mother noticed that her children were becoming more unhappy and had nightmares. She took them to see a therapist. That’s when the girl and the boy told each other about their ordeal. The children said that their father had mistreated them on several occasions, and that he had even enabled a buddy to abuse a girl in front of him.

A complaint was filed by the mother against the man and his companion. A watch notice was issued to prevent the friend from leaving the country, according to a senior police official.

A guy was arrested earlier this month for forcing his minor daughter into prostitution. The girl became pregnant following the incident, which occurred in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The victim told her sister about her ordeal, and she filed a police report. According to police, the minor’s father would take her to parties where she would be sexually abused by men. The girl was raped by four guys during one of these parties in March, and she became pregnant as a result. Her father allegedly threatened to kill her if she refused to attend such celebrations, according to police.