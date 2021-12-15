Police say a man set fire to a trailer home after believing it was home to a child abuser.

According to police, a Florida man was recently detained after reportedly setting fire to a trailer park home because he suspected it was home to a child abuser.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Bryant, according to an Ocala Police Department arrest report released to The Washington Newsday. He was detained at his residence in the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park on Monday in Ocala, Florida.

According to the arrest record, an officer from the Ocala Police Department was dispatched to the mobile home park on December 3 after receiving complaints of a “suspicious fire.” The trailer home was very little damaged by the fire, but an official with the Ocala Fire Department advised the officer that a small pile of paper and a cigarette lighter looked to be found within the charred remains of the fire after it was put out.

The fire victim told the Ocala Police Department that while he wasn’t home at the time, he assumed his neighbor, Bryant, did it “based on the belief that he [the mobile home owner]is a child abuser,” according to the police report.

After the incident, officers sought to talk with Bryant, but instead spoke with one of his neighbors, who told police that Bryant lit the fire because he thought the victim was a “pedophile,” according to the report.

Bryant was terrified to return to his mobile home in the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park, according to a lady who described herself as Bryant’s aunt who called police on December 10. Bryant’s aunt told police that she believes he was the one who caused the fire at the victim’s trailer earlier this month.

Bryant’s aunt informed authorities that on the day of the incident, “Bryant stated multiple times to her ‘let it burn,’ after the fire had been set,” according to the police report.

According to the police report, Bryant’s aunt reportedly informed detectives that she felt the fire was lit because of rumors that the victim was a child abuser.

Bryant was interviewed by police after being arrested, and he stated that he was at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park on the day of the incident.