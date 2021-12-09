Police say a man punches an elderly New York City store owner after being asked to wear a mask.

Authorities said Wednesday that a man in New York was caught on tape beating a 68-year-old store owner three weeks ago after the elderly proprietor advised him to wear a face mask.

According to the New York Daily News, a shopper who visited Kaufman’s Army & Navy Store on West 42nd Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 became enraged when the store’s owner urged him to put on a mask.

According to authorities, the guy argued with the owner and an employee before being asked to leave the store, and when he was asked to leave, he pushed and punched the elderly proprietor.

According to security footage published by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the unmasked man yelled at the owner and got in his face before hitting him.

Following the altercation, the store owner was reportedly brought to Lenox Hill Healthplex with a bleeding bruise.

According to authorities, the irate customer departed in a cab.

Authorities requested anyone with information about the man to contact the New York City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program.

A white man with a light beard and a tattoo on his right hand was characterized as the attacker. On the day of the attack, he was observed wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black hooded jacket, red Nike shirt, blue trousers, and black boots.

Do you know anything about a crime? You might get up to $3500 for a tip that leads to an arrest and indictment if you give it to us anonymously. Call 800-577-TIPS for more information.

A similar incident occurred in October at an Apple shop in New York City, when one of the store’s security guards was attacked while implementing a COVID-19 mask policy.

At before 6:20 p.m., an unnamed guy began attacking the security guard at the West 14th Street Apple shop after he was requested to put on a mask while inside.

The security guard was stabbed twice in the left arm and once in the forehead with a knife. Prior to the stabbing, the perpetrator attacked a female employee.

Employees at the store dragged the security guard inside and offered first assistance.

Meanwhile, the assailant ran north on Ninth Avenue and into a subway station.

The guard was then transferred to a hospital in a serious but stable condition by ambulance. The other employee, who had been punched, declined to seek medical help.

Following the attack, the Apple store was forced to close two and a half hours earlier than planned.

The attacker was described as a 5’6 black man in his 20s, dressed in a black sweatshirt. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.