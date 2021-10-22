Police say a man punched an 11-year-old girl in the face in a park in New York City.

A guy allegedly hit an 11-year-old girl in the face on Wednesday in New York City, as well as a 15-year-old who attempted to interfere during the attack, according to police.

Around midday, the event occurred in Stuyvesant Square, a public park. The girl was in the park with her classmates when an unknown man approached them and began ranting, according to police.

“The attacker started spraying water at the victim and then tried to attack her. When the victim attempted to fight back, the attacker grabbed her hair and hit her in the face on the left side “In a statement to The Washington Newsday, the New York Police Department said.

According to cops, the girl was taken to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City and is in stable condition.

During the assault, the man allegedly “wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck and exerted pressure,” according to police.

During the incident, the girl’s 15-year-old classmate “attempted to intervene when he noticed the victim being assaulted,” according to police. According to the NYPD, he was struck and sustained minor injuries that were treated on the spot by EMS personnel.

The man suspected of assaulting the woman is still on the loose. They describe the individual as a “light-skinned male” in his late twenties or early thirties. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black slacks, black sneakers, and sunglasses. He had facial hair and shoulder-length blonde hair.

The event occurred when the pupils were on a school lunch break, according to CBS New York.

Regulars at the park told a television news station that they had previously seen the suspect in the alleged incident in the park, and that they had witnessed him allegedly abusing his dog.

“We know who he is. He’s been to the park a couple of times “CBS New York received a report from a source.

“He’ll be furious with his dog if he doesn’t come out of the park when he wants. He’ll come over and slap him around on the bench “another individual told the channel.

The two victims of the attack do not attend the same school, according to police.

This week’s attack in Central Park is the latest in a string of random attacks in New York City. This is a condensed version of the information.