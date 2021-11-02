Police say a man killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring.

After reportedly killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who he suspected sold her to a sex trafficking network, a father in Washington State has been charged with murder.

After the decomposed body of 19-year-old Aaron Sorenson was discovered inside an abandoned truck in the city, Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers arrested John Eisenman, 60.

On October 22, patrol officers responded to a call regarding a bad stench coming from an abandoned vehicle in the 1800 E Everett area.

“Patrol officers spoke with multiple persons who said they suspected the corpse of a deceased person was located in the trunk,” an SPD spokeswoman wrote on Facebook on Monday. The presence of human remains in the truck was confirmed by SPD officers.” The victim was ultimately identified as Sorenson by detectives from the Spokane Major Crimes Unit, and Eisenman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on October 29.

Eisenman realized his teenage daughter had allegedly been sold to a sex-trafficking ring operating in the Seattle region in October 2020, according to authorities.

Eisenman, it is claimed, suspected Sorensen of selling her and sought to track him down after he returned his daughter to the Spokane region later that month.

Eisenman knew Sorensen was scheduled to appear at a site in Airway Heights in November 2020, and he is accused of waiting for him there.

When Eisenman saw Sorensen, he attacked him and got into a physical struggle with him, according to reports.

“During that confrontation, Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of the vehicle,” the SPD said on Facebook.

“Eisenman then assaulted the victim, beating him in the head with a cinder block and stabbing him multiple times, killing him.”

Eisenman allegedly loaded Sorensen into a truck and drove it to a secluded region in North Spokane County, where he abandoned it, according to police.

The vehicle remained there until October 21, when it was transported to a Spokane site by a third party. “It is unlikely that the third-party was aware that the body was in the trunk,” police stated. People rummaged through the automobile when it was parked in Everett in search of valuables and discovered the body.

Eisenman was detained, according to SPD detectives. This is a condensed version of the information.