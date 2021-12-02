Police say a man killed a coworker sitting at his desk with a metal bat.

A Florida man is accused of using a metal bat to kill a coworker at a car dealership.

Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg, was detained at 8:45 a.m. on November 23. Charles G. Cummings, 50, died of his injuries at the Halifax Health Medical Center, and he has been charged with violence and murder.

Tilbury is being held in the Volusia County Jail right now.

The attack happened on North Nova Road at the Ritchey Autos car business. Officers suspect the two men were involved in an altercation at their employment the day before the incident, according to police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Ritchey Autos is a dealership business with three sites around Florida. It’s unclear how long Tilbury and Cummings worked for the company or what their responsibilities were.

Bendayan went on to say: “Officers arrived at the car dealership shortly after Volusia County emergency dispatchers got a call for assistance at 8:43 a.m., and discovered the suspect and victim.

“Tilbury was arrested on two felony counts of aggravated violence at the time.

“Tilbury pulled up to a maintenance bay in his silver Chevy pickup, got a metal bat from the trunk of the vehicle, and whacked Cummings on the head with the bat as he was sitting at a desk, according to witnesses.

“Before first responders arrived on the incident, fellow coworkers overpowered Tilbury and divested him of the metal bat.”

The Daytona Beach Police Department has been contacted by Washington Newsday for further comment.

The Daytona Beach Metro Area had a B overall crime rating from Crimegrade, indicating that it is one of the safest areas to live.

The website’s explanation of the rating was as follows: “The B grade indicates that the crime rate is slightly lower than the national average. The Daytona Beach Metro is in the 64th percentile for safety, which means that 36% of metro regions are safer and 64% are not “”More perilous.” In terms of violent crime, the area scored a C, indicating that violent crime is slightly higher than the national average.

It went on to say: “During a one-year period, the rate of violent crime in the Daytona Beach metro area was 3.07 per 1,000 residents. This is a condensed version of the information.