Police say a man in Utah poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire with a flare.

According to authorities, a 49-year-old male in Davis County, Utah, faces multiple counts after allegedly setting a woman on fire.

According to arresting documents, Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputies attended to a home in Clinton in late September for complaints of a woman who had been burned by a road flare.

According to a Fox 13 News story, the anonymous woman informed investigators that a guy, subsequently identified as Marc Davis, poured gasoline on her and lit it on fire with a flare.

The woman’s present status is unknown, however she was treated at the time by medical personnel.

According to a police complaint, a witness spotted a man matching Davis’ description “chasing a woman in the road with a lit road flare” and a red cooler in his hand. The witness said she was driving by when she saw the woman being chased and decided to wait.

According to a second witness who was standing near to the woman at the time of the incident, a man matching Davis’ description spilled gasoline on her and attempted to set her on fire. She claimed that some of the gasoline got on her as well.

On a tip from a witness, police investigated the backyard of a nearby property and discovered Davis lying inside a 10-foot-deep hole under a blanket with a red cooler.

After authorities gave him numerous commands to get out of the hole, Davis crawled out and was handcuffed. According to the arresting records, Davis “pretended to be mute and would not speak.”

Davis admitting to being in the vicinity of the victim, but police said he denied throwing anything at her or chasing her with a flare.

A considerable amount of solid crystal-like substances, as well as three bags of a “green-leafy substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, plastic straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale, and a folding knife” were discovered in Davis’ cooler.

Davis is said to have denied having the cooler in his possession. According to investigators, he also disputed possession of the cooler.

Davis was charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, 11 counts of controlled substance possession, eight counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and obstruction of justice based on the evidence gathered.