Police say a man fatally shoots his mother as she drives him home for Thanksgiving.

According to police, a Michigan man fatally shot his mother as she drove them home after a Thanksgiving eve family supper.

According to Fox 2, George Michael Harry II, 22, is accused of shooting his mother Sonya Harry, 52, in the head with a 9 mm pistol along the Pheasant Ridge-Royal Oak border on November 24.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Harry then got out of the car and fired into the traffic, hitting three automobiles and injuring a woman who was driving by.

According to the outlet, Harry was a passenger in the back seat of the Ford Edge when he allegedly fatally shot his mother, causing the car to crash.

“It came to rest in the center of Woodward Avenue under the Interstate 696 junction,” according to an OCSO news release obtained by Fox 2.

“George Harry jumped out and fired rounds at three more passing vehicles, one of which was carrying a baby.” Although the automobile was hit, no one in the infant’s vehicle was hurt.” A 43-year-old Ferndale woman was struck in the leg and treated at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak before being released.

According to the network, police claimed the motivation for the fatal gunshot “is not immediately understood.”

According to Fox 2, Harry will be arraigned later Tuesday on a murder charge, five counts of attempted murder, and six counts of using a handgun during the commission of a felony.

The OCSO has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects statistics on shootings across the United States, 34 individuals have been murdered in Michigan this month after being injured by a firearm.

In a similar occurrence, police in Georgia reported that on Thanksgiving Day, a youngster stabbed his mother to death at her house. After police were alerted to a domestic-related incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the mother, Marcia Chance, 42, was found dead.

Varian Hibbert, her 18-year-old son, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a weapon while committing a felony.

A 15-year-old man was detained in Dallas, Texas, after reportedly shooting and killing his own mother.

