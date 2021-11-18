Police say a man died while painting the Manhattan Bridge in New York City.

According to officials, a painting contractor died after falling 100 feet from the Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Wednesday.

According to a representative for the New York Police Department, the guy, whose identity has not been published, was painting the side of the bridge around 2 p.m. when he fell (NYPD).

The man, who was 37 years old, was found near Pike Slip and South Street, near FDR Drive, according to the New York Police Department.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

On the Manhattan side of the bridge, the man was part of a 10-person painting crew for Champion Specialty Services, a subcontracting company.

A 55-year-old member of the same team, in addition to the man who died, also fell, landing on a low building below. He was brought to Bellevue Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Both guys were wearing safety harnesses and were “moving areas where the harness was fastened, there was high wind, and they fell,” according to police.

The males most likely lost their footing, according to police, and no foul play or criminality was suspected.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) acknowledged that the guy who died worked for the department as a subcontractor.

“This is a sad tragedy, and we are thinking of the victim’s family and friends,” said DOT spokeswoman Seth Stein. “It’s too early to say what caused the situation with our contractor.” Jacqueline Hurd, 48, a witness to the crime, detailed the terrible scene to the (New York) Daily News.

“[The man] had collapsed on the ground. It was a disaster. They had a sheet draped over him. The sheet became bloody when they laid it over him. It gave me shivers “According to Hurd, a retired sanitation worker. “May God bless him and his family.” “You have to say a prayer for all of the boys up there,” she concluded.

The location where the man had fallen had been cordoned off. Several subway lines along the length of the bridge were either blocked or redirected as authorities looked into the fatal accident.

According to city officials, this caused delays on at least five different rail lines.

A piece of the lower traffic level was also closed. This is a condensed version of the information.