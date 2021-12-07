Police say a man decapitated his pregnant teen sister and took a selfie with her severed head.

On Sunday, an 18-year-old guy and his mother were arrested in India’s Aurangabad area after reportedly beheading a 19-year-old lady.

Kirti Thore, the arrested’s older sister and daughter, is thought to be the woman. The killing, according to police, was motivated by the daughter’s decision to marry a guy her brother and mother did not approve of.

Thore was decapitated with a sickle, according to the police, and the duo carried her head out to the front of the house and took a photo with it.

According to investigators, Thore was believed to be pregnant at the time of her murder. She shared a married home with her husband. He was at home at the time of the attack, but he was sleeping.

Her family allegedly objected to the couple’s relationship for a variety of reasons, including the fact that he was poorer than their family.

The details of the murder were disclosed by Assistant Police Commissioner Kailash Prajapati.

“The mother had visited the daughter a week earlier,” he informed local media.

“She returned on December 5 with her son. The victim’s home is located in the middle of the field. She and her mother-in-law were out in the field.

“When she saw her mother and brother, she stopped working in the field and ran to embrace them. She handed them both water and proceeded to make tea in the kitchen.

“That’s when her brother walked up behind her and decapitated her.”

Her ailing husband was laying in the house.

“He awoke to the sound of cutlery dropping and dashed to the kitchen.”

“The woman’s brother attempted to assassinate him as well, but he managed to flee.” Later, the brother emerged from the house, holding her head. He then went to the police station and handed himself in.” Aurangabad police have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to the website of the Honor Based Violence Awareness Network, accurate statistics on honor killings is difficult to come by.

Its data page gives some sense of the issue’s global scope while focusing on India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

“These figures are considered estimations and are largely believed to be major underestimates,” the statement said.

“Very little is known about honor killings around the world due to a lack of focused reporting and recording. This is a condensed version of the information.