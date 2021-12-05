Police say a man crashed his truck into a church and then stabbed two people, killing one of them.

On Saturday, police say a man in Wichita, Kansas, smashed a stolen pickup vehicle into a church and then attacked two people in a neighboring residence.

According to local station KSNW, the 36-year-old suspect, who has not been recognized, allegedly crashed the truck into the Iglesia De Cristo church.

According to KSNW, one of the people who was stabbed died, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The motivation for the attack has yet to be determined, and police are still investigating the event.

The truck had keys in it, and its owner was conducting yard work when it was stolen, according to Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

According to KSNW, “while we were searching for that, we received information of an accident at the church behind me, and then shortly after that, a stabbing in the 600 block of south Green.”

“This maintains the pattern that we see of parolees committing crime in the city,” he added, adding that the crime suspect was out on parole for six earlier felonies.

“One of the benchmarks we must keep in mind is that we are apprehending and arresting these criminals in these key situations. However, it appears that there is an endless supply of suspects coming out of prison, which is a major source of anxiety for me “Added the chief.

According to KWCH, the guy broke into the house before stabbing the two occupants and was apprehended a few blocks away.

The Wichita Police Department was contacted for more information regarding the arrest, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for publishing on Saturday evening.

