Police say a man beheads the husband of the woman he wanted to marry and throws his skull on the road.

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a 22-year-old man is accused of beheading the husband of the woman he intended to marry.

According to the publication The Times of India, the assailant, identified as K. Anandraj, was accused of murdering 31-year-old mechanic S. Surya Raghavan at a television service center near the Ettayapuram Government Hospital in Naduvirpatti at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Anandraj, a catering graduate from Cholapuram, intended to murder Raghavan after the mechanic married Anandraj’s 21-year-old acquaintance Mahalakshmi two months ago.

When Raghavan and Mahalakshmi fell in love, the latter turned down Anandraj’s proposal since she was a student at a typewriting institute near Raghavan’s service center. She subsequently went on to marry Raghavan, despite the couple’s families’ resistance due to their distinct castes.

Anandraj was reportedly enraged when he learned that Mahalakshmi had rejected him for Raghavan, prompting him to organize the murder.

Anandraj was supposed to take a broken television to Raghavan’s service center and have it serviced. He would then phone the mechanic every day under the guise of checking if the television had been fixed.

Raghavan eventually requested Anandraj to pick up the television on Wednesday, but Anandraj showed up with a bag containing two blades and some chilli powder, and proceeded to quarrel with the technician over his marriage to Mahalakshmi.

During the fight, Anandraj allegedly flung chili powder in Raghavan’s face and assaulted him with a knife. According to authorities, the catering graduate then beheaded Raghavan and threw his head on the road.

After Tuticorin police superintendent S. Jayakumar visited the killing scene, performed preliminary investigations, and created a team to find the alleged murderer, Anandraj was apprehended by Ettayapuram police. He was found to be in possession of two knives.

A postmortem was performed on Raghavan’s body at Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital.

It was unclear what accusations Anandraj might face as a result of the incident.

Police also identified searches for tactics in the woman's Google history.