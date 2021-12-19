Police say a man beats his mother-in-law to death and blames it on being “sleep-deprived.”

After beating his elderly mother-in-law to death over the course of two days, a 58-year-old man in Essex County, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with murder.

James Pica, the victim’s son’s father, was arrested at his home in Nutley on Tuesday after calling 911 to claim that he had killed 84-year-old Barbara Bezzone, according to NJ.com, which cited an affidavit of probable cause submitted by police in support of the murder accusation.

Pica admitted to the murder and blamed it on being “sleep-deprived” from caring for both his husband and the man’s mother, as well as having “a nasty temper,” according to the affidavit.

Pica called 911 on Tuesday night, saying he had killed his mother-in-law and that her body was on the living room floor, according to the affidavit.

Pica was discovered seated on the porch with visible injuries on his hands, according to authorities.

Authorities discovered a woman with bruises on her face, head, and body inside the Prospect Street home Pica lived with his mother-in-law and husband. According to the complaint, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pica told authorities that he lived at the residence with his husband and mother-in-law, and that he looked after them both. His husband’s need for assistance was unclear.

“(Pica) claimed he was sleep-deprived and had a terrible attitude as a result of being the primary caretaker,” according to the affidavit.

Pica acknowledged to slapping the woman in the face and torso. According to investigators, he also informed police that as his mother-in-law collapsed to the floor, he kicked her in the head.

Pica said in the affidavit that he first hit the woman on Monday and that she had bruises as a result of the assault. He continued to hit her on Tuesday, he told officials.

According to the complaint, Pica told officials that his husband had nothing to do with the beating and that he “begged him to stop and call the cops.”

Pica was charged with first-degree murder, and the cause of death is still unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the prosecutor’s office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Pica is currently being held without bond at Essex County Jail, according to the Daily Mail.