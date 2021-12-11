Police say a man accused of serial rape in Coachella Valley, California, may have more victims.

Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, a 36-year-old lawn and pool worker from Coachella Valley, has been charged with serial rape and attempted murder. While he has been linked to at least six rapes, investigators believe he may have also assaulted women in other regions of the state.

Garcia was detained on October 5 and charged with 14 felonies the following day. Forcible rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, sodomy, and oral copulation are among the felony allegations, according to KNBC. He has entered a not guilty plea and is being jailed without bail. He might spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Garcia assaulted six women in the Coachella Valley between September 2020 and August 2021, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

Garcia would approach ladies strolling alone on the street in the middle of the night, according to the Indio Police Department, while driving one of two white vehicles he used for work: a white Chevy Silverado and a white Dodge Ram.

He is accused of strangling three ladies till they passed out and of hitting two women with his vehicle. One woman was left in a ditch with a broken leg after being hit by his truck. According to the OC Register, she had to drink water that dripped down into the ditch for nearly three days until a maintenance worker discovered her.

“This is a horrific crime and bad deeds,” Indio Assistant Police Chief Christopher Shaefer said at a press conference on Friday. “It brings charges against this person who is currently in detention and off the streets.” Authorities, on the other hand, believe Garcia may have abused more than six women. According to KESQ, his lawn and pool job required him to travel outside of the Coachella Valley, and some of his accusers also lived outside of the area.

The public has been invited to assist police in identifying more of Garcia’s victims.

Garcia is a Coachella resident and a Mexican native. He previously resided in the California city of Bakersfield. According to John Hall, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County district attorney’s office, he was convicted of driving with a suspended license in Orange County in 2010.

Andrew Trautman, his lawyer, was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to reports, there were nine rapes in Coachella this year. This is a condensed version of the information.