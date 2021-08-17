Police say a Louisiana man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend while her 11-year-old son was at home.

A 26-year-old Louisiana man was arrested after reportedly shooting and killing his former girlfriend inside her Marrero house while her little child was present.

For the death of 29-year-old Lindsey Williams, Shawn Luke Chiasson faces accusations of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. According to NOLA.com, he was apprehended by US Marshals at a home on Allo Avenue in Marrero on Monday.

Williams’ home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero was shot at roughly 9 a.m. Saturday. Despite the fact that she was brought to a local hospital by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Williams died shortly after arriving.

The officers “immediately recognized Chiasson as the person responsible for the murder,” according to a spokesperson for Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. They did not, however, disclose any specifics or proof linking him to the crime.

Williams’ 11-year-old son, Ashton Williams, was inside the house when she was shot, according to the victim’s cousin Dana Comeaux. He, on the other hand, was not there during the fatal shooting. Comeaux added, “We’re just grateful Ashton wasn’t wounded, too.”

According to reports, Chiasson has a history of domestic violence arrests. He was arrested in 2017 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. Furthermore, he is facing charges of domestic violence, battery, simple assault, and resisting an officer.

Chiasson was Williams’ former boyfriend, and the two had dated briefly but were no longer together, according to Comeaux. She went on to say that the victim had let him stay with her “until he was able to get back on his feet.”

Comeaux remarked of her cousin, “She always wanted to help people,” adding that “she gave everything she had for other people.”

Following the discovery of the incident, Comeaux and other members of Williams’ family supported police officers in their search for Chiasson by posting “wanted posters” with a picture of his face.

A similar situation occurred in Colorado in May, when a 6-year-old boy saw his father fatally shot his mother before turning the gun on himself and killing himself.

Police were called to a residence in East Kansas, where they discovered Sarah Terry Smith, 40, with gunshot wounds. Robert Terry, Smith’s 49-year-old boyfriend, was also found dead at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.