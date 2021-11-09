Police say a Kentucky woman stabbed her male cousin with a knife in a dispute about a borrowed sex toy.

According to newly revealed court documents, Crystel Denham, 33, of Corbin, Kentucky, contacted police to her home after stabbing her cousin, Michael Barton, on October 28. Denham had borrowed a sex object from Barton and wanted it back, according to reports. Barton “had been to her apartment and they had gotten into a dispute over a sex toy.” They were cousins as well as neighbors.

Barton grabbed Denham by the elbow during the conversation after she requested that he leave her property. Denham retaliated by stabbing him with a kitchen knife she was holding. According to cops, she “didn’t believe she even drew blood.”

Barton received “three minor cuts” as a result of the attack, according to police. He told cops about the altercation and claimed that he was attempting to flee when his cousin began “behaving erratically.” Officers arrived on the scene as Denham was sweeping her porch.

Denham was arrested and is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center until his court date on December 20. When authorities informed her that she was being arrested, she allegedly began yelling that she would not be arrested and “made a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting posture, swelled her chest out, and began approaching” officer, who was able to quickly make her cooperative.

She faces felony assault charges as well as misdemeanor menacing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The Corbin Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this story.

Denham was previously arrested in 2017 on drug possession charges, along with two others. When Kentucky State Troopers pulled them over for a seatbelt violation, she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Gregory Riley. Because of Riley’s contradictory narrative, the troopers searched the vehicle and discovered a crystal-like material that was later identified as methamphetamine, as well as a pipe used to smoke it.

The narcotics and paraphernalia, according to Denham and the third defendant, Spencer Toler, did not belong to them. Despite this, the three were apprehended.