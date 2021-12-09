Police say a Kentucky man sold his young daughter, who then gave birth to the buyer’s child.

According to authorities, a Kentucky dad was detained and charged with human trafficking after allegedly selling his teenage daughter to another guy. Investigators discovered that the daughter had given birth to a kid they believe is the 20-year-old buyer’s in March.

According to a news release issued by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, state troopers and social services began an investigation in November after discovering that the girl had given birth. Her 34-year-old father allegedly sold her to the man in August 2020, and she has been living with him since then.

Third-degree rape has been filed against the 20-year-old male. The girl’s name and age were not released, but state troopers said she and her baby are now in foster care, according to WFIE-TV.

Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police told the station that the situation was unprecedented in his agency.

King stated, “Parents sold their child.” “That’s new for us here, but it’s also terrifying because now do some of these monsters have a parent’s face? As a father, that concerns me greatly.” “It’s incredibly upsetting,” King continued, “since we’ve been putting the monster’s face on technology for many years.” “It appears that technology is where all of these people tend to discover our children, but in this case, it was the parents.” He highlighted that the high levels of human trafficking in the state were out of proportion to the population.

“Kentucky is 26th in terms of population, but ninth in terms of human trafficking,” King explained. “It’s telling that we have these difficulties here in ‘Small Town USA,’ and on a rather substantial scale.” Some symptoms to look for in suspected cases of human trafficking, which can affect both children and adults, were highlighted in a news release from the Kentucky State Police. Among other things, potential victims may show evidence of physical or emotional abuse, lack control over their money or possessions, be afraid or subservient, and work extraordinarily long hours. “Anything that appears out of place, regardless of what crime it may be associated with, if there is something wrong, your eyes could save lives,” King added.

The two men from Beaver Dam were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center. According to jail records, they’re both being held on $50,000 bonds. It wasn’t immediately clear if this was the case. This is a condensed version of the information.