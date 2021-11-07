Police say a Juilliard-trained pianist stabbed a woman to death at her home.

According to authorities, a Juilliard-trained concert pianist who has performed all over the world was arrested and charged Wednesday with the stabbing death of a woman at her South Carolina home last month.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Hughes, 29, of Greenville, was arrested on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing 41-year-old veterinary technician Christina Parcell to death at her home in Greer, South Carolina, on Oct. 13.

Authorities are unsure about the two’s relationship.

At a press conference on Thursday, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “It was a pretty nasty crime scene.”

Deputies were called to a Greer home on the night of Oct. 13 when a woman, later identified as Parcell, was discovered dead inside the house by someone who knew her, according to Lewis.

According to the sheriff, the victim had been “brutally stabbed many times.”

Investigators discovered tangible evidence linking Hughes to the crime, according to Lewis.

Hughes surrendered to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after being apprehended.

“It was more than evident that he planned to murder her and he went over there to kill her,” Lewis said, adding that the killing was “absolutely targeted.”

The relationship between Hughes and Parcell, as well as the motive for the crime, are still being investigated, according to police.

Lewis also hinted that further charges and people could be charged as part of the ongoing “extremely unique” probe.

According to a news statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are still “continuing to examine the relationship between Hughes and the victim, as well as the purpose for the horrifically vicious murder that left Parcell stabbed many times.”

Hughes is being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to The Daily Beast, two more guys linked to Parcell were recently arrested.

Bradly Post, Parcell’s fiancé, was arrested on allegations of child pornography, while John Mello, who shared a child with Parcell, was detained on charges of child custody.

According to police, the inquiry into Parcell’s death is still underway.