Police say a husband wakes up to find his wife shot dead next to him in bed.

On Wednesday morning, a man told police he awoke to find his wife shot to death alongside him in bed.

According to authorities, the husband called police at 3:45 a.m. to report finding his wife wounded and unresponsive at their house in Pasadena’s Village Grove area.

Officers arrived to find the woman dead and the man with a leg wound from a gunshot. According to KPRC Houston, he was brought to HCA Southeast Hospital and is expected to recover.

According to reports, the husband and wife were both sleeping when they were shot.

Several neighbors said they heard gunshots an hour before the man dialed 911.

Barbara Chaddock, the couple’s next-door neighbor, told the outlet that she heard “four or five gunshots in fast succession” at 3 a.m. that morning and assumed it was a handgun.

According to ABC13, several neighbors described the couple as “a peaceful decent older couple” who had resided in the house for years.

“They’re familiar to us. I walk my dog past their house on my way to work. The lady is constantly outside in her yard, tending to her tulips. One neighbor said, “It’s horrible to see something tragic has happened here.”

The couple was in their bedroom at the time of the shooting, according to Jessica Ramirez of the Pearland Police Department. She informed reporters that she received a call from a man who said his wife was unconscious.

“We’re talking to people in the neighborhood and, obviously, canvassing the area. We’ll be looking at cameras, video, and other such things,” Ramirez said.

Investigators discovered shell casings in the backyard, but no weapon or location where the woman was shot has been revealed.

Neighbors say they’re still in shock about what happened in their calm neighborhood as police continue their investigation.

