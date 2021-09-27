Police say a husband is attempting to offer his wife as a human sacrifice in exchange for a hidden treasure.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man in India’s Maharashtra state was caught along with two others after reportedly attempting to kill his wife for human sacrifice in exchange for treasure.

According to India Today, the guy, named as Santosh Pimple, invited a local spiritualist to his home in Mauje Dongaon hamlet on Wednesday night to perform rituals in order to discover hidden treasure, according to police inspector Ravindra Thakre.

According to investigators, Pimple told his wife, Seema, the next day that he was going to offer her as a human sacrifice in order to retrieve the treasure.

Thakre was cited by the site as stating, “[Pimple] started conducting certain rites on her, but when she objected, he thrashed her.”

The incident was later revealed to some of the wife’s neighbors, who, along with her father, reported it to the police.

Pimple, who had a habit of drinking, would to spend much of his time around the village’s crematoriums and convince his wife that he would soon find some hidden wealth, according to the police inspector.

After Seema filed a complaint against her husband, Pimple, the unknown spiritualist, and a guy identified as Jeevan Pimple were detained.

The spiritualist was from the Buldhana district’s Deualgoan Raja community, while Jeevan was from Mauje Dongaon village. There was no way of knowing if Santosh and Jeevan were related.

According to Thakre, the three have been charged under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In late 2020, two brothers were jailed in the state of Assam after villagers suspected them of intending to sacrifice their own children in the search for a hidden wealth.

Residents of Dimowmukh village reported Jamiur Hussain and Sariful Hussain to authorities, accusing them of attempting to sacrifice their own children on the instructions of a quack known locally as Bez.

“Locals alleged that a man named Bez from Sonari, approximately 45 kilometers from Sivasagar, promised the brothers that if they sacrificed their children, they would find wealth concealed under a mango tree in their house,” a police official from Sivasagar said.

After discovering six children kept in confinement — three from each brother — village members got suspicious. After that, they handed over.