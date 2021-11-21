Police say a husband hired contract killers to murder his wife after she found out he was cheating.

A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday in south Delhi, India, for reportedly employing contract killers to murder his wife, according to police.

After his wife, Reena, found that he was having an affair with another lady, which had led to continual quarrels between them, Naveen Kumar Gullaiya allegedly resolved to kill her with the help of hitmen, according to Tribune India, quoting Delhi police.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Malviya Nagar neighborhood of Sheikh Sarai in south Delhi.

Police were alerted to the event after a hospital notified them that a woman who had been brought to the hospital by her husband with stab wounds had been pronounced dead. According to investigators, the victim was stabbed at least 17 times.

Two days later, the woman’s husband and two accused contract murderers, Rahul and Sonu, were detained in the case.

Chandu, Rahul’s other associate, is also being sought by police.

Gullaiya originally told police that Reena was alone at their home on Thursday afternoon because he and his son had gone to see a homeopathic doctor in the Defence Colony neighborhood.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, the husband stated that he and their son went shopping and that he subsequently left their boy at a barbershop near Shiv Mandir Bandh road before returning to his office in Kalkaji.

Gullaiya told police that after his son’s haircut, he instructed one of his staff to leave him off at his house. According to the officer, the husband received a call from his employee at 4:45 p.m. notifying him that his wife Reena was laying in a pool of blood with stab injuries.

According to the officer, Gullaiya hurried to his house and transported his wife to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

During their investigation, however, police discovered CCTV evidence of two males entering the victim’s home in the morning and three persons fleeing the residence afterwards.

The trail of the three people was followed all the way to Pamposh Enclave in Kalkaji.

When the husband’s call records were examined, authorities discovered that he had been phoning a woman in Govindpuri often, according to Jaiker.

Gullaiya also received a WhatsApp call from one of the hired killers, Rahul, according to the call logs. Furthermore, investigators discovered a phone in Gullaiya's car that proved he made multiple calls to Rahul and that Rs 50,000 ($673) was to be paid.