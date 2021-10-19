Police say a husband accidentally kills his wife while attempting to murder his brother.

Over the weekend, a woman in Pakistan’s Sindh province died while attempting to save her 15-year-old brother-in-law from her husband.

According to local publication The News International, the mother, identified only as Momal, intervened during a personal disagreement between the two brothers in Maroon Kakepoto in Jacobabad district on Sunday.

During the incident, Momal’s husband, Tanzeem Kakepoto, allegedly attempted to murder his younger brother, Tahseen Kakepoto. According to the complaint, Momal attempted to interfere and was accidently hit when Tanzeem discharged his firearm at his brother.

Following the incident, Tanzeem was detained. It’s unknown what sparked his feud with his brother or what accusations he’s facing in connection with his wife’s death.

Additional information about Momal’s death, such as the weapon used and the official cause of death, was withheld.

A similar event occurred in May, when a 77-year-old man from Fairfield County, Connecticut, said he accidently shot and killed his wife.

Albert Kokoth, of New Canaan, was charged with murder after his 75-year-old wife Margareth Kokoth died on May 6. He had previously been charged with second-degree assault, assault with a firearm in the second degree, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Albert informed authorities that he was inadvertently shooting Margareth while displaying her a shotgun before a trip to a local gun range.

According to prosecutors, evidence acquired by police in New Canaan indicated that the elderly man fired his shotgun, unloaded the ammunition, reloaded, and fired again. A neighbor reportedly reported hearing two bullets fired from the Kokoths’ home around 15 minutes apart.

“If they don’t do something, they’re going to find (Margaret Kokoth) shot dead,” the couple’s daughter reportedly informed her father.

Margaret’s death was judged a homicide by Connecticut’s top medical examiner, Dr. James Gill.

During a remote hearing on Sept. 21 from the Bridgeport Correctional Center, where he was being jailed on a $2 million bond, Albert renounced his right to a probable cause hearing before Judge John Blawie.

Albert’s lawyer, Mark Sherman, said he and his client decided the hearing was “not essential” after talking about their “expected defense approach.”

“While the HPC (hearing on probable cause) is good in many Connecticut murder cases, it would not be beneficial in this case and would simply compound an already awful family situation,” Sherman said after the hearing in a statement.