Police say a hunter was shot multiple times in a ‘gruesome’ attack on a rental property.

In what authorities characterized as a “gruesome” attack, a 55-year-old man was found dead on his rental property in Benton County, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

According to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher, Timothy Ring, a hunter and farmer, was shot many times at what seemed to be close range.

Ring’s lifeless body was discovered 25 yards from his truck in the woods on his rented property.

“It’s simply awful that these things occur, and you have to keep asking yourself, ‘Why?'” WKRN received a report from Christopher.

“It was really horrible,” the sheriff said, describing the act as “cold-blooded.” The fact that it was there, and how he was left in the woods like that.” Prior to his death, Ring’s family claims that he told them he was going to work on his deer stand. They discovered his truck in the field hours later, still with the deer stand in the back.

After hearing Ring’s phone ring, the family went on the hunt for him and discovered his body on the property.

Ring had lived in the region his entire life and was well-known and liked in the town, according to Sheriff Christopher.

“I’ve known him since he was a child. I’m not aware of him having any enemies or anything. In Benton County, he has a good reputation. Just a nice guy, not the type you’d be concerned about getting into trouble with. You could leave him with anything. He was trustworthy and diligent,” he stated.

The death is now the subject of an investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Benton County investigators.

As of this writing, police have not revealed any prospective suspects or motives in the killing.

“I pity the family at this moment, and they’re at a loss,” the sheriff said. “Of course, they’re like any other family, and they want results, and they want them now,” he added. “And we’re doing our best to solve it, and we’ll keep doing so until we find a solution.” We’ll get a response before we’re done.” Investigators are asking residents in Benton County’s Lower Big Sandy Road area to examine their security and trail cameras between 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 731-441-3519 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.