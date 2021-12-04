Police say a guy was arrested for attempting to rape a woman on the stairs of a New York subway station.

On Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred inside a Queens subway station.

Tyrone Brown, 38, was charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and narcotics possession, according to an NYPD official who talked to The Washington Newsday.

On her way out of the 169th St. station at Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Hills, Queens, the victim was accosted from behind as she walked up the street staircase on Wednesday morning, police said.

Brown is accused of assaulting the victim, placing his hand beneath her skirt, pulling down her tights, and attempting to rape her. Brown, on the other hand, fled the area after seeing a passerby.

The victim refused medical assistance on the scene, according to the NYPD spokeswoman, who did not give any more specifics about the victim or the incident.

According to the New York Daily News, Brown was nabbed with crack in his possession. Surveillance footage allegedly aided the police in locating Brown, who was seen at the station prior to the incident.

The police offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to Brown’s capture. They posted a video from a surveillance camera inside the subway station late Friday night, showing Brown wearing a black sweater and a cap.

WANTED for an attempted rape at the 169 Street subway station’s “F” train. @NYPD107pct on 12/1/21 @ 6:10AM #Queens The assailant then tackled the victim and attempted to rape her. Up to $3500 in rewards Have you seen them? Do you recognize them? Call 1-800-577-4747 for more information. TIPS CONFIDENTIALITY IS GUARANTEED ON ALL CALLS! pic.twitter.com/SAOhdLKgI4 — New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 4, 2021 In New York State, sexual abuse is punishable by up to four years in jail.

In Pennsylvania, a man is accused of sexually assaulting a lady aboard a SEPTA train in October. The man, Fiston M. Ngoy, was charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault, among other things, according to the police.

Ngoy was discovered on the train close to the half clad victim by a police officer. When the victim was being assaulted, passengers on the train “did nothing,” according to investigators.

Ngoy was held as a detainee.