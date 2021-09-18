Police say a guy seen on video kicking a woman down a subway escalator has been arrested.

Police in Brooklyn, New York, have detained a man they believe assaulted a lady at a subway stop earlier this month.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released a video of the assault, which shows the man reportedly kicking a woman down the escalator.

The man passes the woman as he climbs an escalator at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station. He then turns around, looks at the woman, and kicks her in the chest, knocking her to the escalator’s bottom.

In addition to video showing the assault, authorities released footage of the suspect walking through the subway turnstile while wearing a mask over the bottom half of his face.

Bradley Hill, 32, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday and charged with assault and attempted assault in connection with the incident, according to an email from the NYPD to this website.

On Friday evening, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted, “ARRESTED,” along with a repost of the attack footage.

“The culprit in this assault has been apprehended thanks to your @NYPDDetectives. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone engaged for their hard work during this investigation,” Shea said.

The 32-year-old woman who was assaulted “suffered scrapes and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh, as well as injuries to her left ankle,” according to the NYPD. On September 13, police issued a request for information concerning the incident.

The assault victim told NBC New York about the incident.

“Someone brushed by me, shoved me to the side, and it was this guy, and I told him real quick, ‘say excuse me,’” the woman, who did not want to be recognized, told the television station.

“I’m happy I’m not dead or unconscious,” she added, “but it could happen to someone who runs into him.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said last week that in an effort to minimize crime, it has put cameras in every city subway station.

