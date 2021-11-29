Police say a girl was taken from her home by someone she was chatting with in a video game.

According to authorities, a juvenile girl abducted on Saturday was conversing with her captor via video game chat before to being taken.

The North Miami Beach Police Department is looking for information about 15-year-old Jeimy Henriquez’s disappearance. According to the article, the adolescent was kidnapped from her Florida home on Saturday by someone she’d been conversing with on a computer game called Free Fire Max. When she departed, she brought a black book bag and her cellphone, but she left her money behind.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Henrriquez called her mother, Ana Quintanila. The teen, who was crying, explained that she was hungry and distant from home. Investigators were able to trace the phone call back to North Carolina, but they were unable to pinpoint exactly where she was in the state.

Quintanila expressed concern that she might be in danger.

Endangered Juvenile Is Missing!!! pic.twitter.com/KKEJp5M3Wq North Miami Beach Police Department (@myNMBPolice) 28 November 2021 Henriquez is 5’1″ tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds. Apart from the black bag she carried with her, it’s unclear what she was wearing when she left the house. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 305-949-2940.

The adolescent could now be as far away as Philadelphia, over 1,200 miles from her home in North Miami Beach, according to police. On Sunday, Henriquez’s mother told Local 10 News that the girl had called several times after the initial call and expressed guilt for leaving home. Quintanila also said her daughter wrote a note before she went, but she didn’t say what it said.

Quintanila explained, “She said don’t tell the cops because it’s no one’s fault.”

The North Miami Beach Police Department has been contacted for more information and comments, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

JaShyah Moore, a youngster from New Jersey, went missing in mid-October. Moore had gone out to get groceries, only to return briefly after realizing she’d misplaced the family’s EBT card. Jamie Moore, her mother, began searching for her after she failed to return home an hour later and eventually reported her missing.

Moore was recovered safe a month later in New York City. This is a condensed version of the information.