Police say a fugitive sex offender who has been on the run for 20 years was caught working at a church.

Authorities say a convicted sex offender who had been on the run for 20 years was apprehended last week in Alabama, where he had been working at a Baptist church for a decade.

According to FBI spokesman Paul Daymond, Larry Albert Flake, 75, was apprehended on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, where he had been living under the alias Larry White and was known to locals as Reverend White.

According to church officials, the fugitive worked as a minister of music at the Evergreen True House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church. He had been a member of the church for ten years and had never revealed his past, according to WBRC.

On Aug. 30, 2001, Flake was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Richmond, Indiana, in 1999.

He seized the girl, who had left her apartment to see some friends, and pushed her into his car, according to court records, according to AL.com.

Inside the car, Flake had sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

Flake’s biological evidence was collected from the girl, and she chose him from a photo lineup, according to tests.

Flake has been on the run since August 2001, when he failed to show up for his trial. In his absence, the jury found him guilty of sexual misconduct, but the accusation of rape was declared a mistrial. Flake, a repeat criminal, received a sentence of 25 years in prison.

The Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division and the FBI Indianapolis Field Office collaborated to bring Flake safely to justice after receiving a new lead in January.

According to a news release from the Richmond Police Department, Flake was apprehended last week for fleeing to evade prosecution. According to police, he will be extradited to Indiana.

Following Flake’s arrest at a home near the church, Willie Perry, a pastor at the Baptist church who worked with him for a decade, informed WBRC that he discovered of his minister of music’s true identity.

“It was a heartbreaking experience. “I mean, you can’t image the agony of waking up and learning that someone has such a shady past,” Perry explained.

Perry said he wasn’t close to the other man, who kept to himself, and hired him after receiving references from at least two churches. “You minimize what people know about you while you’re on the run,” Perry explained.

Perry expressed regret to the crowd and hoped that they, as well as God, would forgive him.