Police say a Florida woman shot and killed her former T-Mobile boss because he ‘ruined her life’ by firing her.

After entering a Florida T-Mobile store and shooting her former store manager at point-blank range, a Florida lady is currently in police custody.

Rachel Boisette, 27, surrendered to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on Monday after shooting the manager. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Boisette is charged with attempted homicide with a firearm. There was no information concerning bail made available to the public.

After being fired in August, Boisette went to the T-Mobile store on October 8 to confront the store manager. Despite the fact that the manager who she shot did not assist in firing her from the mobile phone store, Boisette said the termination “ruined her life.”

According to local authorities, Boisette visited the place numerous times prior to the shooting, which was captured on security camera. The victim of the shooting attempted to phone 911 numerous times throughout the day but was unsuccessful.

When Boisette returned to the store for the final time, she approached the cash register with a revolver in her hand and shot the store manager in the left arm and chest. Boisette pursued the victim into a back-office room, then into a bathroom, where he shot the bathroom door twice before the gun malfunctioned.

After the rifle jammed, Boisette decided to leave the business.

The woman was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. The victim told police that he had known Boisette for years and that they had a mutual friendship outside of work while speaking to them from his bed.

