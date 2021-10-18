Police say a Florida man was arrested for stroking himself with an ice pack in front of first responders.

Terry Majors, 30, of Pinellas County, Florida, was arrested on October 14 and charged with exposing sexual organs, a misdemeanor. On October 15, he was released on his own recognizance.

Majors called 911 because he was having trouble breathing, according to the arrest report. According to authorities, once the EMT team came, Majors removed his clothes and began masturbating with an ice pack “in the presence of first responders.”

Officer Hannah Duran stated in the arrest report, “First responders will like to prosecute.”

Majors was recently freed from prison after serving a one-year term for selling crack cocaine to an undercover cop on felony drug charges. He’s also served time for burglary in a state prison.

