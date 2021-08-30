Police say a Florida barbershop owner shot a masked gunman who was enraged about a haircut.

Marlon Mascoe, a 24-year-old Palm Bay native, entered New York Hair Barbershop on August 28 as other clients were being served. According to Melbourne Police, Mascoe then allegedly pointed a handgun at multiple people. Mascoe was allegedly shot in the hip and apprehended by the owner of New York Hair Business until Melbourne Police arrived at the barbershop.

Mascoe is accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Lieutenant Ryan Schorer of the Melbourne Police Department speaks to Florida Today about the shooting. Mascoe had no intention of robbing the barbershop, according to Schorer.

According to Florida Today, “the inquiry revealed that it was not tied to a robbery.” “It was actually related to a previous haircut transaction that he was dissatisfied with or a business interaction.”

Mascoe is presently being treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, according to Schorer of Florida Today.

Numerous barbershop crimes involving patrons and owners have occurred around the United States.

On July 16, a Detroit woman took matters into her own hands when a customer stole her car and she attacked and detained him.

Bianca Chambers, 32, monitored her car through its GPS system for three days after it was taken in front of a local department shop.

Chambers eventually tracked down her car at 7 Days West Barbershop and confronted the alleged thief, assaulting and restraining him until the cops arrived.

Chambers told Fox 2 that he slashed all the tires because he thought he was going to flee and he didn’t know how long it would take for the cops to arrive. “I was not going to let him get away with it again.”

After a customer refused to pay for his haircut, an Illinois barber allegedly shot and murdered him on May 31.

Deshon McAdory, 40, is accused of killing Christian McDougald, a 31-year-old customer at Studio 914 barbershop. Anthony Burch, McAdory’s attorney, told the Chicago Tribune that his client was acting in self-defense.

“A person who is plainly the aggressor entered the business. He got a haircut and protested that he didn’t want to pay. Outside, there was a heated discussion. He enters the store as [McAdory] is withdrawing. This is a condensed version of the information.