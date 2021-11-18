Police say a fired officer on the run with kidnapped daughters abducts a man with the help of a coworker.

Robert Vicosa, a dismissed Baltimore County police officer, allegedly abducted another person on Wednesday while on the run with his two kids, whom he is also accused of kidnapping, according to Baltimore County police.

Vicosa and a former coworker, Tia Bynum (a police sergeant who has since been suspended), were sighted in the Cockeysville/Towson area on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say, where they allegedly carjacked and kidnapped a man at gunpoint.

According to PennLive, Vicosa was with his six and seven-year-old kids at the time of the incident. Vicosa and Bynum are thought to be dangerous and armed.

According to court filings, Vicosa allegedly held his estranged wife at gunpoint, forced her to do drugs, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Vicosa allegedly brought his estranged wife to his home under the premise of celebrating her birthday, according to records acquired by PennLive.

She got ready to go after putting the daughters to bed, but “before she could get out the door, Vicosa grabbed her arms and held a revolver to her head.”

” “Force his wife down to the basement, where Bynum and Vicosa tied zip ties around her wrists and black rope around her ankles,” according to Bynum. Before taking her upstairs and forcing her to have intercourse with him, Bynum allegedly forced her to snort a crushed OxyContin tablet and smoke marijuana. She was able to leave the house on Sunday (informing Vicosa that she was going to pick up some stuff at her house) and drive to a Target, where she sought assistance from a store employee.

There was no trace of the suspect or his daughters when police arrived at Vicosa’s home. Vicosa and Bynum are still on the run, and the girls are with them. In the second kidnapping case, investigators are pursuing multiple leads.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger pleaded with Vicosa to return his kids to safety.

“I’d like to make a plea to Mr. Vicosa: Sir, you were once a police officer. You know in your heart that what you’re doing is wrong. You’re a father, right? These two young ladies have you as their father. We’re begging you, pleading with you, to accept it. This is a condensed version of the information.