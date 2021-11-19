Police say a fired cop kidnapped two daughters and went on the run with another cop before killing them.

According to the Associated Press, the dismissed cop who kidnapped his two kids and a suspended cop who joined him were found fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide after a police chase.

Robert Viscosa, 41, a fugitive and former Baltimore County police officer, was discovered dead in the back seat of a Ford Edge with his two kids, ages 6 and 7, according to authorities.

Tia Bynum, a suspended police officer, was discovered dead in the driver’s seat.

One of the girls was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. According to authorities, the other three victims were pronounced dead at the site.

An SUV matching their description had been sighted near the Maryland state line, and Pennsylvania State Police had contacted Maryland State Police. Troopers attempted to stop the SUV, but it veered off the road, collided with a culvert, and came to a halt in a grassy area.

“Our crisis negotiation team attempted to contact the vehicle’s occupants multiple times,” stated Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo. “Police made access into the passenger side after receiving no reaction and low visibility inside the vehicle due to a heavy layer of smoke that was enclosed in the interior of the vehicle,” where they discovered the victims.

The motivation for the shooting is yet unknown, according to police. The car included an assault rifle and other weaponry. According to a statement from Baltimore County Police, the investigation is still ongoing.

Vicosa and the girls had been sought by authorities for days. Vicosa’s estranged wife told police in Pennsylvania that she escaped after he assaulted her for over 24 hours in a Windsor Township residence, according to press reports.

When authorities arrived at the house on Monday, Vicosa and the girls were gone. Vicosa’s phone was connected to Bynum’s house, but she wasn’t home when investigators arrived, and she was gone when cops returned later, according to police.

Vicosa had a firearm and was accompanied by the kids and Bynum when he carjacked and kidnapped a driver in Cockeysville, Baltimore, on Wednesday afternoon, according to County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, who spoke at a press conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. According to Hyatt, the driver was later released unharmed.

