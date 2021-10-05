Police say a father shook his 4-month-old baby to death, causing injuries similar to those sustained in a car accident.

According to police, a 4-month-old Las Vegas infant died in September after being shaken many times by his father and suffering brain injuries similar to those sustained in car accidents or contact sports.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Levi Rangel died on Sept. 16 from traumatic head trauma. The child’s death was judged a homicide by the coroner, and his parents, Mykeal Rangel and Brooke Lehman, both 20, were charged with the crime.

Mykeal, who is charged with first-degree murder and other charges, took his kid to a fire station near their Leavorite Avenue home on Sept. 10 after he became unresponsive. Levi had reportedly struggled to eat before being unconscious, according to his father.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Levi was transferred to Summerlin Hospital and died six days later. According to arresting records, he suffered several injuries, including two brain bleeds, rib fractures, bleeding in the lungs, a possible lacerated spleen, and significant retinal hemorrhages.

According to a police report, a doctor at the hospital told authorities that Levi had been “shaken and battered to death.” Furthermore, the child’s injuries were similar to those sustained in significant car accidents or by athletes participating in high-contact sports.

Mykeal, who claimed to suffer from insomnia, bipolar disorder, and despair, eventually admitted to investigators that he “intended to hurt” Levi several times, including on Sept. 10. He also claimed he shook Levi two or three times and squeezed him seven or eight times.

“[Mykeal] acknowledged to growing enraged with the child. He acknowledged to shaking the youngster several times. So the evidence is clear and the presumption is strong that this defendant committed murder,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Jobe in court.

Over the course of numerous interviews, the father gave detectives conflicting tales until he indicated that either he or Lehman had killed their son.

Mykeal was charged with murder, as well as child abuse or neglect and permitting child abuse or neglect.

Mykeal’s girlfriend, Lehman, has been charged with two counts of enabling child abuse or neglect. Prosecutors claimed she was given ample warning to cease the alleged abuse of her child, but she did not act.

Mykeal was jailed at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, while Lehman was freed after posting a $25,000 bond.

Both parents are set to appear in court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.