Police say a father raps his daughter next to his dead infant grandson and strangles her to death.

According to police, a 55-year-old man in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh raped and strangled his daughter after she defied her family’s desires and married a guy from a different caste.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Kathotia forest on Nov. 5 by her father and brother under the guise of burying and performing final rites for her deceased 5-month-old son, who died of pneumonia the day before, according to The Times of India. The victim’s and her family members’ identities were not revealed in the report.

The victim’s father, on the other hand, plotted with his son to murder her since the two were enraged because she married a youth from a different caste after a love affair, according to Ratibad police station house officer Sudhesh Tiwari.

While her 25-year-old brother remained on the road to keep an eye on passers-by, the father raped his daughter next to her son’s dead body and strangled her to death. The father and son then came home and told the family’s eldest daughter about the encounter, who remained silent because she was “terrified,” according to the article.

The victim was discovered with her son close to her by forest officers on Sunday. According to Tiwari, circumstantial evidence indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted and murdered because her underwear was discovered laying among the bodies, which were highly decomposed and appeared to be 10 to 12 days old.

The victims were taken to Hamidia Hospital for a post-mortem, and within 24 hours of their discovery, authorities had filed a rape and murder case.

Authorities are said to have matched the woman’s details to missing person reports received at numerous police stations throughout Bhopal and its adjacent regions. In addition, photos of the body were shared on social media platforms, and an informer network was set up.

Later, police received a tip about a missing married woman from Sehore’s Bilkisganj neighborhood, whose details matched those of the body discovered.

Following a trivial disagreement with her husband, the missing woman left for her elder sister’s home in Ratibad on Oct. 21. They also discovered that the missing woman’s elder sister’s landlord had filed a police report stating that the woman’s husband had threatened him over the phone while asking him questions about his wife and son.

The woman’s elder sister identified the body as her sibling and revealed the acts of her other family members to the police.

