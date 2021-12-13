Police say a father kills his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, and himself, leaving his children alone in the car.

On Saturday, a man fatally shot both his ex-girlfriend and ex-wife before killing himself, according to Maryland police.

On Saturday, Baltimore police went to an alarm call and discovered a 41-year-old woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead before emergency personnel arrived.

In a Saturday press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison revealed that police obtained evidence that the suspect planned to conduct another murder in Howard County, Maryland. He added at the time that authorities were still attempting to contact the victims’ families and that they couldn’t reveal their identities to the public.

The man allegedly killed his ex-wife and posted a video on Facebook Live outside of an apartment building in Columbia, Maryland, according to the Baltimore Sun.

“Anyway, man, I just did something insane. My ex-girlfriend was just shot in the head, “In the video, he says.

“It seemed as if I were in a dream. I never imagined myself to be that guy. I can’t go to prison, so my ex-wife is the one who started my depression and all of this. So, she’ll be up next. Then I’m going to do it as well.” Wendy Natalie Black, 42, was identified as the woman slain in Columbia by Howard County police on Sunday. Rajaee Shareef Black was also named as a suspect. Both of them were found dead with gunshot wounds on Saturday, according to police.

Following the shooting, officers discovered Black’s two young children unhurt in his car “in the parking area of the apartment complex where the incident occurred,” according to Howard County police. “The children have been placed in a safe environment and did not witness the incident,” police said. “Investigators think Rajaee Black came to Columbia after committing a domestic killing in Baltimore just a few days prior,” police wrote in a written report of the incident.

On Sunday, when The Washington Newsday inquired about the incident, Baltimore police forwarded The Washington Newsday to Saturday’s press conference.

