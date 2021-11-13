Police say a drunken ambulance driver crashed into a ditch, killing a 66-year-old patient.

According to police, an ambulance driver who was under the influence of alcohol crashed near Fairburn, Georgia, on Friday night, killing a patient.

According to an account of the incident supplied to The Washington Newsday on Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol, the patient, Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, died when the ambulance overturned into a ditch.

According to the state patrol, the driver, Kevin McCorvey, 34, of Marietta, Georgia, was detained and faces charges of DUI, second-degree vehicular murder, open container, and failure to maintain lane. On F, he was arrested and brought to the Fulton County Jail.