Police say a drunk father repeatedly throws his baby to the ground and then kills her after a fight with his wife.

During a drunken altercation with his wife, a father in India’s Uttar Pradesh state was detained over the weekend after he allegedly hurled his 8-month-old daughter repeatedly to the ground until she died.

According to The Times of India, Mohammad Nazim of Mandawali appeared inebriated at his in-laws’ house in the village of Rahatpur Khurd on Saturday night and asked that his daughter be returned to him after the child and his wife, Mahtab Jahan, had moved in following a fight.

According to the publication, the couple’s altercation turned into a quarrel, and Jahan refused to leave her daughter back with her husband. The youngster was then allegedly snatched up and violently thrown on the floor by Nazis till she died.

Jahan transported the infant to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead by physicians later. After Jahan filed a police report charging Nazim of murder, authorities learned of the occurrence.

The Times of India quoted Bijnor police superintendent Dharamveer Singh as saying, “Nazim was arrested early on Sunday morning and put to jail.”

According to authorities, Nazim and Jahan had been married for 18 months but were not on speaking terms.

A similar instance occurred last week in Uttar Pradesh, when a 30-year-old father is accused of strangling his 21-day-old baby to death after a quarrel with his wife.

Shushil Pal, the guy, was detained after he was accused of strangling his child and tried to flee last Tuesday.

Pal and his wife, Sunita Devi, were said to have frequent fights, one of which drove the lady to take her infant to her parents’ house in a neighbouring hamlet.

Pal began bickering with his wife over the phone on Tuesday before driving to his in-laws’ residence and murdering the kid. Devi, he claimed, “did not hear out his difficulties.”

According to an anonymous senior police officer, detectives are now determining whether Pal is mentally stable. Authorities have spoken with Pal’s parents and relatives to learn more about him, he added.

An incident report had been made, and an investigation was underway.