Police say a doctor raped a childless woman to remove a’spell’ on her.

Earlier this week, a traditional doctor in the Indian state of Gujarat stands accused of rapping a childless married patient during a ceremony he believed would remove a “spell” set on her.

According to The Times of India, Hari Solanki allegedly raped the 25-year-old girl in his clinic in Gir Somnath district’s Kodinar region on Tuesday.

According to the publication, Solanki, who practices ayurvedic medicine, told the victim during their initial meeting about three weeks ago that a spell had been set on her. The doctor allegedly then offered to perform a ritual to erase the spell’s “bad influence.”

Solanki offered the victim pills and requested her to come back to see him after she had finished them.

The woman and her mother-in-law later went to Solanki’s clinic for the ceremony, but the doctor instructed the mother-in-law to wait outside.

He allegedly then urged the victim to put on her wedding saree and complete the ceremony. Following the ceremony, Solanki reportedly raped the woman while she was changing her clothing.

The woman told her spouse and other family members about the alleged assault. After her relatives decided to file a complaint against Solanki, she went to the authorities.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case was filed against Solanki, but his charges were unclear. According to the article, the doctor has yet to be apprehended.

A 40-year-old doctor was arrested last week in the Indian state of Maharashtra for allegedly sexually assaulting a physically challenged teenage patient at his clinic over the course of a year.

The child, who had a speech disability among other physical limitations, was raped by the unnamed physiotherapist whenever she attended the unnamed doctor’s clinic in Santacruz, Mumbai, according to an investigation.

The incident was apparently revealed to the girl’s parents on Oct. 19, prompting the couple to submit a police case two days later. The doctor was arrested on the same day the complaint was submitted.

The doctor has also been accused of conducting similar crimes against other youngsters.

The doctor was charged under several parts of the Indian Penal Code as well as the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. He was remanded to police custody after appearing in a local court.

The victims’ identities were kept hidden to preserve their privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in cases involving sexual assault.