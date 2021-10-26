Police say a disgruntled Florida woman struck a teen KFC drive-through employee in the neck.

After the October 22 attack, Alexandra Maldonado, 23, is facing criminal charges. Maldonado came up to the drive-through window, reached through, and struck the 16-year-old victim, according to St. Petersburg Police “resulting in a 1″ x 4” visible red spot

According to Maldonado’s arrest record, “the crime was captured on security video.”

When Maldonado was later stopped by police, she confessed to the crime and was arrested right there on the spot. Maldonado was charged with child abuse since the KFC employee is a juvenile. She was also charged with burglary for “entering” the KFC window, which is normally closed unless cars are approaching to pick up their food.

After posting a $15,000 bond, Maldonado was freed from detention.

