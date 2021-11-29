Police say a disabled man was raped and stabbed to death by friends, and his body was burned.

According to authorities, a crippled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was suffocated and stabbed to death by his buddies after his charred body was discovered by his family on a mound of garbage last week.

According to daily The Times of India, the victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his buddies Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh, and another Sachin in Ghaziabad’s Harbans Nagar neighbourhood on Nov. 21 before to his death.

According to the publication, the four companions allegedly attacked the victim on the basis of caste, which he resisted. According to Ghaziabad Circle Officer 2 Avinash Kumar, the group allegedly suffocated the victim before fatally cutting him with scissors.

According to the officer, the group used gasoline cakes to burn the victim’s body on a pile of debris in an attempt to conceal his identification.

Sandip and Vishal, the victim’s brothers, discovered a skeleton and burned garments in an empty plot on Friday after being unable to locate their sibling. With the help of the garments, the two were apparently able to identify their sibling.

Vivek, Ravi, and Saurabh have been apprehended by police, while Sachin remains at large, according to Kumar. It was unknown what accusations they might face as a result of the incident.

Authorities are doing a DNA test to confirm the victim’s identification.

A similar event occurred in August in Florida, when a man was jailed for killing two pals over a disagreement and then discarding their remains.

Patrick Cretors, 31, was detained in St. Petersburg on August 1 in connection with the killings of Geno Hansana, 29, and Ai Noy Graham, 30.

Cretors allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Hansana and Graham at the 3200 block of 11th Avenue South at around 7:15 p.m. Cretors was apparently in the backseat of a car with all three men that night.

Hansana, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his automobile, was dragged from it and his body was dumped on the road. Meanwhile, when Cretors arrived at 20th Avenue North, Graham was left in the passenger seat.

Cretors attempted to flee on foot, but cops were able to track him down.

By the time first responders came, Hansana and Graham were dead.

The shooting was prompted by a verbal argument between the three males, but the reason for the disagreement was unknown to detectives.

Cretors was accused with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the event. He also faces one count of firing into a vehicle and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.