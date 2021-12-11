Police say a Delta flight was diverted after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

After a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal who intervened, a Delta Air Lines flight made an unplanned landing in Oklahoma Thursday night, police said.

According to NBC News, Delta flight 324 took off from Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and was en route to Los Angeles International Airport when it was forced to land at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City after the crew reported the disturbance.

According to Oklahoma City Police Captain Arthur Gregory, a passenger, later identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, became aggressive and assaulted a flight attendant.

The individual seemed to be inebriated and constituted a “security risk,” according to a statement acquired by Fox Business from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

According to the TSA, the air marshal assigned to the flight “intervened to protect the flight crew and passengers’ safety and security.” By the time the jet landed in Oklahoma City, the air marshal had been able to apprehend the passenger.

According to KFOR, Oklahoma City police officers removed the guy off the plane and held him until the FBI arrived.

Charges will be filed by the FBI.

Pennington was arrested and placed into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to authorities.

Pennington was freed on bond less than 24 hours later, according to the detention center.

The conditions of the flight attendant and the air marshal who intervened were not disclosed. Following Pennington’s removal from the Delta flight, the jet resumed its voyage to Los Angeles, according to Gregory.

Delta complimented its crew and air marshals for their “rapid action and professionalism” during the event in a statement.

The FAA has received 5,553 reports of disruptive passengers since enacting a zero-tolerance policy in January.

The FAA reported 37 examples of rowdy airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution last month. Interfering with a flight crew, including attacking, intimidating, or threatening crew members, is illegal under federal law.