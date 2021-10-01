Police say a deaf and mute teen was gang-raped by six people who photographed the abuse.

Six persons, including four juveniles, have been arrested in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh for reportedly rapping a 14-year-old girl with hearing and speech problems and photographing the assault.

According to The Times of India, the nameless juvenile victim was taken from her home by a neighbor Saturday to a hut in a secluded region of Shahdol district, where the rest of the accused were waiting, according to additional director general of police D. C. Sagar.

All six are accused of physically assaulting the youngster and raping her alternately.

The incident was reported on Thursday when the victim’s father was shown a photo of the alleged assault that one of the accused had sent to a local’s phone.

When asked about the photo, the victim sobbed and told her mother about her ordeal. They then alerted the local elders and reported the event to the police.

The youngster was taken to a hospital, where a medical examination revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the girl’s evidence, police hired a sign language translator and filed a first information report against the six suspected rapists under several sections, including the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act.

According to Sagar, the family has been assured of every possible assistance. He’s also told the investigating officer that a charge sheet should be issued as soon as feasible.

In late June, a 12-year-old girl with a history of mental illness was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after attending a wedding in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to authorities, the girl was discovered unconscious on June 25 after going missing the night before.

According to a complaint filed in conjunction with the event, she was kidnapped and raped by two unidentified guys. In the girl’s medical report, rape was verified.

The two men were eventually charged with kidnapping and gang rape.

A 23-year-old lady with speech and hearing problems was allegedly raped by a teenage thief on July 2 in the state of Maharashtra.

The woman was walking to work when Ashiwin Rathwa, an 18-year-old robber, allegedly overpowered her near the railway quarters in Kalyan, Thane. Before escaping, he allegedly snatched the victim’s cellphone.

After the victim filed a complaint, Rathwa was detained in the neighboring state of Gujarat on July 12.