Police say a daycare worker twists the leg of a four-month-old baby until it breaks.

Authorities in Manatee County, Florida, detained a daycare worker after she was captured on tape repeatedly hitting a 4-month-old and twisting the baby’s leg so hard that it broke, according to police.

Thalia Camarillo, 42, of Ellenton, was charged with assaulting an infant at the Laugh N Learn Academy in Bradenton on Sept. 16, according to the Bradenton Herald.

A family member took the youngster to Manatee Memorial Hospital, which is located across the street from the daycare. Due to the severity of the fracture, the baby had to be moved to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The child’s present state is unknown.

According to Bradenton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Brian Thiers, authorities learned of the event after being called to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where personnel reported the potential child abuse.

According to him, investigators discovered that the baby had been molested at Laugh N Learn.

After authorities were able to secure a search warrant, the daycare turned over security camera footage of the event.

Camarillo allegedly slapped the baby numerous times with an open hand before twisting and bending the kid’s right leg, according to police.

Camarillo was arrested and accused with severe child abuse on Wednesday. Thiers claims she refused to speak to officials before being arrested.

According to the article, the childcare worker had not yet been processed into the Manatee County Jail when police announced her arrest.

Thiers stated, “This investigation is still ongoing.”

A similar instance occurred in May in Jersey City, New Jersey, when police arrested a daycare provider for allegedly abusing a 9-month-old daughter who had previously been in her care.

Diana Camacho, 52, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after turning herself in to authorities on May 4.

Camacho was suspected of molesting a 9-month-old child while working at Kiddie Academy of Hoboken, according to prosecutors.

After learning of the alleged mistreatment, the childcare alerted authorities on December 14, 2020.